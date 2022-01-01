Go
Frog & the Hen

"Local elevated comfort food" best describes the Frog Hollow Hospitality Group's newest concept. This market and eatery is based on all-natural, locally sourced foods focusing on Joyce Farm’s chicken. Designed for dine in or carry out meals for families on the go, coupled with a small market showcasing regional jams, jellies, Hen’s proprietary blend coffee beans, honey, retail wines, craft beers and cold press juices, as well as a Grab and Go food section.

FRENCH FRIES

466 Flowing Wells Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
ROAST QTR Chicken - 2 Sides
Roasted half chicken with 1 side, add jus if you like!
Shrimp & Grits
Cheddar Biscuits$6.00
4 Scratch buttermilk, cheddar biscuits w/ sorghum butter
Seared Salmon$17.00
Seared Atlantic Salmon w/ Adluh grits, buttered green beans, topped with a tomato, caper & red onion salsa
Chicken Pot Pie$12.00
Pulled roast chicken, seasonal veggies, veloute cream, Anson Mills cornmeal pastry crust
ROAST 1/2 Chicken - 2 Sides$17.00
Roasted half chicken with 2 sides, add jus if you like!
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Fried Chicken Strips$12.00
***FIRE FRIES***
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

466 Flowing Wells Rd

Augusta GA

Sunday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 10:00 pm
