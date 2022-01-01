Go
Froggy's at the Lake

EAT | DRINK | UNWIND

PIZZA • GRILL

11065 County Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (267 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls$6.99
Fried Cheese Bites with a Tasty Kick.
Chunk N Dunks
10 In Cauliflower$11.99
You will never know!! Gluten-Free and made with Fresh Cauliflower florets.
1800$5.00
Froggy Fries$7.99
Delicious Fries Topped with Garlic Aioli and Parmesan Cheese!
Side Salad$3.99
Fresh Greens with diced tomato and cheese.
16 Inch Pizza$13.99
Chips and Salsa$5.99
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

11065 County Road

Lakeview OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
