Go
Toast

Froggys Restaurant

Froggys restaurant, located in Saint Mary’s KS, is a home style family restaurant. Froggys has been a staple in the community for over 10yrs. At Froggys we provide a warm and inviting atmosphere, while offering a wide variety menu; from a traditional breakfast, to burgers, Mexican fajitas, or your moms hot beef. We are known for our hometown service and delicious home cooked meals. Froggys restaurant satisfies your every craving.

311 E, US-24

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dominics burger$9.99
Seasoned Patty, American Cheese, swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce tomato pickle, mayo, thousand island
Tadpole Chicken Strips$5.50
Fish tacos$9.99
Battered filets, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, Jose ranch
Crispy Chicken Basket$8.99
Chicken strips and homemade French fries served with a choice of dipping sauce
THE GHOST$9.99
Seasoned patty, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, bacon, guacamole, jose ranch
Crunch Wrap$8.99
Chicken strips, Mexican rice, mixed cheese, tomato, lettuce and ranch
Ranch
SINGLE HOPPER$9.49
Choice of cheese: American or swiss
THE COWBOY$10.99
Seasoned Patty, bacon, swiss cheese, onion ring, BBQ pork, and cowboy sauce
Jumbo Froggy’s Wings$8.99
Choose between hot or bbq, bone in or boneless served with blue cheese or ranch
See full menu

Location

311 E, US-24

Saint Marys KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fastdraws

No reviews yet

Come for the food, stay for the conversation!

Paramour Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

You're Gonna Love It!

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston