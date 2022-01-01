Go
Toast

Frohzen

Frohzen is an innovative ice cream shop located at Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District. Created by Executive Pastry Chef Salvatore Martone, Frohzen offers unique treats you won't find anywhere else, including our signature ice cream cupcakes, macaron ice cream sandwiches, and cakesicles! We also feature a variety of house made ice creams and sorbets with an abundance of toppings such as sauces, crumbles, sprinkles, and candies to customize your creation. A selection of espresso drinks featuring La Colombe coffee is also available for the ideal midday break.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

151 NE 41 Street, Suite 137 • $

Avg 4.6 (25 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

151 NE 41 Street, Suite 137

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

L'Atelier

No reviews yet

L'Atelier is a modern French restaurant from the legendary Chef Joël Robuchon, who held more Michelin stars than any chef in history. L'Atelier's signature 34-seat dining counter faces directly into the open kitchen, allowing for a dynamic interaction between the chefs and guests. The menus feature iconic L’Atelier dishes alongside new seasonal creations from Culinary Director Christophe Bellanca—a longtime protégé of the legendary Joël Robuchon, who is carrying on his legacy while moving the brand forward. All dishes are offered à la carte, as well as in several tasting menus.

El Tiesto cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Salumeria 104 - Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salvaje Miami

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston