Cafes, Coffee & Tea
From the Hearth Express
Open today 6:00 AM - 6:00 PM
82 Reviews
$$
4617 Shasta Dam Blvd
Shasta Lake, CA 96019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
4617 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake CA 96019
Nearby restaurants
Arnold's BBQ
The best in Kansas City style BBQ! Serving Brisket, Tritip, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Chicken, and Pulled Pork
From the Hearth Cafe
A Fast-casual dining experience with great food, superb service, and unbeatable prices! Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner - Coffee - Smoothies - And More!
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.