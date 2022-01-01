Go
Toast

Front Page Deli

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2201 E 8 Mile Rd • $

Avg 3 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

#5 Classified
#1 Front Page Special
#20 Authority
2/FOR $5 EGGROLLS$5.00
FRIES$2.99
#9 Detroiter$8.99
CB&SWISS EGGROLL$2.99
Front Page Burger$10.99
#15 News
#4 Headliner

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

2201 E 8 Mile Rd

Warren MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mabel Gray

No reviews yet

A restaurant embracing the history of Detroit's industrial reach. The cinder block building that housed neighborhood fare for decades has received new life to further the tradition of hand-made, thought-out food and beverage. Expect personal service, handwritten menus, and a fresh, comfortable atmosphere. Food and beverage selections rotate with the seasons and availability of local farm products, with no set menu. Everything is handmade from scratch, with fresh, ethical ingredients from Chef Rigato’s extensive network of farms, butchers and foragers.

FRAMEbar

No reviews yet

Rotating Menus since 2017, FRAMEbar is currently not doing Carry-Out for this Residency.

frame

No reviews yet

Rotating menus since 2017

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston