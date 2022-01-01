Front Porch Grill

Go
Breakfast available 7am to 10am. Come in and enjoy! We are what was your typical mom an pop restaurant, country cooking, home town atmosphere, where everybody is family when you walk in the door!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

106 Deatsville Hwy • $$

Popular Items

The Ethel Burger$7.99
Served loaded with, ketchup,mustard,mayo,lettuce,pickles,onions and tomato add chz if you like comes with 1 side. online orders if different plz specify only what you want!
Country Fried Steak$9.89
A tender pc of Beef cubed steak breaded and fried smothered in white gravy served with 2 sides.
Tea$2.41
Hamburger Steak$11.96
Our huge 10 to 12oz fresh hamburger steak grilled then smothered in sauteed onions and mushrooms and rich brown gravy, served with 2 sides.
Side Home Fries$1.19
Front Porch Burger$5.99
Served loaded with, ketchup,mustard,mayo,lettuce,pickles,onions and tomato add chz if you like comes with 1 side. online orders if different plz specify only what you want!
Side Hash Browns$1.19
The Cook’s Choice Bacon & Eggs$4.99
Comes with 2 eggs cooked your way, your choice of hashbrowns, home fries or grits, bacon and toast or biscuit.
Millbrook Cheesesteak$6.99
A Philly made Millbrook style. Comes with sauteed peppers ,onions, and smother with Chz comes with 1 side.
Sirloin Tips$11.95
10oz of grilled sirloin bites served with sauteed peppers and onions comes with 2 sides and a roll.
Location

106 Deatsville Hwy

Millbrook AL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
