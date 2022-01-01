Front Porch Grill
Breakfast available 7am to 10am. Come in and enjoy! We are what was your typical mom an pop restaurant, country cooking, home town atmosphere, where everybody is family when you walk in the door!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
106 Deatsville Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
106 Deatsville Hwy
Millbrook AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
San Marcos Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Ellianos Coffee
Coffee Shop
Wing it On!
Come in and Enjoy
Krab Kingz
Delicious cajun seafood boils that you deserve.