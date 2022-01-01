Go
Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

122 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (619 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$12.00
10 boneless wings. Choice of Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, or Fury Hot. Served with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Mushroom Swiss Smash Burger$17.00
One 5oz beef patty, roasted cremini mushrooms, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, & herbed mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Frickles$9.00
Dill pickle chips - breaded & fried, served with ranch. [Vegetarian]
Classic Smash Burger$15.00
One 5oz beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, & mayonnaise served on a toasted brioche bun.
Wings$12.00
6 Bone-In Wings. Choice of Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, or Fury Hot. Served with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Loaded Tots$12.00
Tater tots topped with Vibrissa Beer cheese, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, ranch, & scallions. (+$5 to add chili or pulled Pork)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Slow-roasted pork, BBQ Sauce, & coleslaw served on a toasted brioche bun.
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Traditional soft, baked pretzel with Vibrissa Beer Cheese & house mustard. [Vegetarian]
Location

122 E Main St

Front Royal VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
