Front Royal restaurants you'll love

Go
Front Royal restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Front Royal

Front Royal's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Front Royal restaurants

Mom's Country Kitchen image

 

Mom's Country Kitchen

470-B S. Commerce Ave, Front Royal

Avg 4.4 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon$2.50
French Toast$4.50
Gravy over 2 Biscuits$5.75
More about Mom's Country Kitchen
Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen image

 

Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

122 E Main St, Front Royal

Avg 4.4 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Southern Chicken Sammie$16.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, dill pickles, & house-made Cajun 504 sauce served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Rodeo Smash Burger$17.00
One 5oz beef patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, candied jalapenos, crispy onions, & BBQ Sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
Wings$12.00
6 Bone-In Wings. Choice of Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, or Fury Hot. Served with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
More about Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal image

SMOOTHIES

Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal

18 High St, Front Royal

Avg 4.8 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BACON, EGG, & CHEESE$5.50
Egg, Boars Head bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire roasted green chiles. **No omissions allowed.
HAM, EGG, & CHEESE$5.50
Egg, Tavern ham, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire roasted green chiles. **No omissions allowed.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PANINI POCKET$10.95
Boar’s Head roast beef, peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a roasted red pepper & garlic aioli dipping sauce. **No omissions allowed.
More about Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal
FroRoToGo PaveMint image

 

FroRoToGo PaveMint

9 S Commerce Ave, Front Royal

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Commerce Street Tacos$12.00
(3) flour tortillas, choice of smoked meat or impossible burger, queso fresco, cilantro, red onion, side of salsa
Bacon Onion Jam Burger$11.00
half pound black angus beef burger, house bacon onion jam, lettuce, blue or habanero jack cheese, toasted bun
PM Burger$11.00
half pound black angus beef burger, smoked gouda, tomato, red onion, lettuce, mayo, toasted bun
More about FroRoToGo PaveMint
Restaurant banner

 

Manor Line Market

401 E Main Street, Front Royal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Club$13.00
Baked Brie$9.50
Ham & Cheese$6.50
More about Manor Line Market
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea image

 

Happy Creek Coffee & Tea

18 High St, Front Royal

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Happy Creek Coffee & Tea
ViNoVA Mediterranean Bistro image

TAPAS

ViNoVA Mediterranean Bistro

124 E Main St., Front Royal

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ViVa Bowl$9.00
Build your own bowl, salad, or loaded naan. Choose from each category of our fresh & local ingredients to create your customized creation.
Chicken Florentine (P)$17.00
Chicken Florentine: mushroom/spinach/onion/white wine/parmesan/parsley/pasta
Lumpia (T)$4.00
Lumpia (1): beef/pork/honey-yogurt-basil sauce 4
More about ViNoVA Mediterranean Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Front Royal

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Pretzels

Map

More near Front Royal to explore

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston