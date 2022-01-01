Front Royal restaurants you'll love
Mom's Country Kitchen
Mom's Country Kitchen
470-B S. Commerce Ave, Front Royal
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$2.50
|French Toast
|$4.50
|Gravy over 2 Biscuits
|$5.75
Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen
Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen
122 E Main St, Front Royal
|Popular items
|Crispy Southern Chicken Sammie
|$16.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, dill pickles, & house-made Cajun 504 sauce served on a toasted pretzel bun.
|Rodeo Smash Burger
|$17.00
One 5oz beef patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, candied jalapenos, crispy onions, & BBQ Sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
|Wings
|$12.00
6 Bone-In Wings. Choice of Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, or Fury Hot. Served with celery & choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal
SMOOTHIES
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Front Royal
18 High St, Front Royal
|Popular items
|BACON, EGG, & CHEESE
|$5.50
Egg, Boars Head bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire roasted green chiles. **No omissions allowed.
|HAM, EGG, & CHEESE
|$5.50
Egg, Tavern ham, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire roasted green chiles. **No omissions allowed.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PANINI POCKET
|$10.95
Boar’s Head roast beef, peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a roasted red pepper & garlic aioli dipping sauce. **No omissions allowed.
FroRoToGo PaveMint
FroRoToGo PaveMint
9 S Commerce Ave, Front Royal
|Popular items
|Commerce Street Tacos
|$12.00
(3) flour tortillas, choice of smoked meat or impossible burger, queso fresco, cilantro, red onion, side of salsa
|Bacon Onion Jam Burger
|$11.00
half pound black angus beef burger, house bacon onion jam, lettuce, blue or habanero jack cheese, toasted bun
|PM Burger
|$11.00
half pound black angus beef burger, smoked gouda, tomato, red onion, lettuce, mayo, toasted bun
Manor Line Market
Manor Line Market
401 E Main Street, Front Royal
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$13.00
|Baked Brie
|$9.50
|Ham & Cheese
|$6.50
ViNoVA Mediterranean Bistro
TAPAS
ViNoVA Mediterranean Bistro
124 E Main St., Front Royal
|Popular items
|ViVa Bowl
|$9.00
Build your own bowl, salad, or loaded naan. Choose from each category of our fresh & local ingredients to create your customized creation.
|Chicken Florentine (P)
|$17.00
Chicken Florentine: mushroom/spinach/onion/white wine/parmesan/parsley/pasta
|Lumpia (T)
|$4.00
Lumpia (1): beef/pork/honey-yogurt-basil sauce 4