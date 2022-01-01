Front Royal American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Front Royal

Mom's Country Kitchen image

 

Mom's Country Kitchen

470-B S. Commerce Ave, Front Royal

Avg 4.4 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Omelet$7.50
Bacon$2.50
Gravy over 2 Biscuits$5.75
More about Mom's Country Kitchen
Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen image

 

Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

122 E Main St, Front Royal

Avg 4.4 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frickles$9.00
Dill pickle chips - breaded & fried, served with ranch. [Vegetarian]
Crispy Southern Chicken Sammie$16.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, dill pickles, & house-made Cajun 504 sauce served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Traditional soft, baked pretzel with Vibrissa Beer Cheese & house mustard. [Vegetarian]
More about Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Manor Line Market

401 E Main Street, Front Royal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Brie$9.50
Turkey Club$13.00
Meltdown$12.00
More about Manor Line Market

