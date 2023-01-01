Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Front Royal

Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

122 E Main St, Front Royal

Avg 4.4 (619 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders (5)$11.00
Five (5) crispy chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, our house-made BBQ, Old Bay seasoning, or nothing at all (Naked), served with a portion of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. You can also substitute chicken wings for five (5) Beyond Meat vegan chicken tenders!
Kid's Chicken Tenders (3)$9.00
Three (3) cripsy fried chicken tenders and ketchup served with your choice of fries or a side salad.
PaveMint Smokin' Taphouse

9 S Commerce Ave, Front Royal

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
5 Chicken Tenders$8.99
