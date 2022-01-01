Go
Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue

Popular Items

Chimichanga$12.00
A burrito with crispy deep-fried shell topped with cheese, tomato and onion. Served with rice and black beans.
Chips & Salsa$3.00
1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.
Enchiladas$14.00
Two enchiladas with choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or cheese topped with cheese and scallions. Served with rice and black beans.
Enchilada A La Carte$4.00
Fajitas$17.50
Grilled with red and green peppers, onions and seasonings. Sour cream and guacamole included. Served with rice and black beans.
Macho Burrito$15.00
Choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese stuffed in a 13” flour tortilla. Served with rice and black beans
Tacos Front Street$12.00
Shredded beef, chicken or ground beef with lettuce, cheese and tomato in doubled corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
Burrito$12.00
Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..
Taco Salad$12.00
A flour tortilla basket filled with lettuce, refried beans, black olives, onions, choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
Guacamole App$10.00
Made fresh daily. Serves two to four.
Naperville IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Egg Harbor Cafe

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Zade's Lounge

At Zade’s Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.

