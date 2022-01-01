Go
Front Street Cantina

Front Street Cantina has been serving great Mexican cuisine for over 25 years!

15120 N Des Plaines St • $$

Avg 3.6 (226 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito$11.00
Baked tortilla with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomato, and green onions. Served with rice and black beans..
Chips & Salsa$3.00
1 bag of chips and 1 salsa complimentary with all to go orders. If additional are needed please add.
Guacamole App$9.00
Made fresh daily. Serves two to four.
Pedro Pollo$14.00
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions and mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce and served on rice (beans not included).
Fajitas$16.50
Grilled with red and green peppers, onions and seasonings. Sour cream and guacamole included. Served with rice and black beans.
Tacos A La (1)$3.50
2 Tacos Combination$9.00
Mix and match any 2 tacos from our menu. Price depends on selection made.
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Pepper Jack cheese with red and Jalapeno peppers.
Tacos Fst$11.00
Shredded beef, chicken or ground beef with lettuce, cheese and tomato in doubled corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
Enchiladas$13.00
Two enchiladas with choice of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, steak or cheese topped with cheese and scallions. Served with rice and black beans.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15120 N Des Plaines St

Plainfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
