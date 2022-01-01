Go
Toast

Frontera Grill

Chef Rick Bayless's flagship restaurant serving authentic and delicious Mexican plates in a festive space.

445 N Clark St • $$$

Avg 4.2 (4564 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

445 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Radio Room

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Marigold To Go

No reviews yet

Innovative, fresh, and classic Indian Cuisine is now available for delivery or pickup in Chicago's River North!
Chef Sunil Kumar has taken staples from his highly regarding Marigold Maison locations, to give those in the heart of Chicago a quality option for Indian takeout. Give us a call or order online for pickup or use your favorite delivery service option. River North, you now have a choice for flavorful, quality, Indian cuisine in your neighborhood!

RPM Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston