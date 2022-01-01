Go
Toast

Frontier

Come in and enjoy!

412 N. 25th St

No reviews yet

Location

412 N. 25th St

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverbend Roastery

No reviews yet

Church Hill's finest house roasted coffee with a bagel & a scone!

Riverbend Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cobra Burger

No reviews yet

YOI it's an fkn burger!

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Church Hill, we serve delicious American favorites in a fun, inviting atmosphere.
We offer a wide variety of traditional American fare made from fresh, quality ingredients. From our famous Chicken Parmesan to our juicy burgers and hand-breaded onion rings, Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille offers something for everyone.
Our Pub & Grille resides in the Patrick Henry Inn. This pre-Civil War Inn, which stands on Historic Church Hill, features a restaurant, an English pub and garden patio. The casual dining atmosphere provides a comfortable dining experience for all fellow patriots.
Got an event coming up? We accommodate private parties, business luncheons, delivered box lunches, rehearsal dinners and walk-ins.
Located just a block from St. John’s Church, the location of Patrick Henry’s famous speech, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” we prefer to think of the establishment as a revolution in food, fun and spirits. We hope to see you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston