Frontier

Our menu, by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Brian Jupiter, pays tribute to what those adventurers ate and hunted on the trail as we invite you to savor the modern day interpretations of their fare. Our food is best enjoyed in communal settings.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1072 N Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1564 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Chz$9.00
Gator Gnocchi$16.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ahi Tuna Sandwich$16.00
Char Grilled Oysters$22.00
Herb Frites$7.00
Frontier Burger$13.00
Side Ranch $$0.50
Turkey Pastrami$15.00
Brussels & Lamb Bacon$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1072 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
