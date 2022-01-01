Frontier
Our menu, by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Brian Jupiter, pays tribute to what those adventurers ate and hunted on the trail as we invite you to savor the modern day interpretations of their fare. Our food is best enjoyed in communal settings.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
1072 N Milwaukee Ave • $$
Location
1072 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
