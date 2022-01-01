Go
Toast

fROOT Bowls

We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

6 W 4th St • $$

Avg 5 (161 reviews)

Popular Items

Dragonfruit Smoothie$9.00
banana, pitaya, mixed berries, lemon, agave, almond milk
PB & Banana Bowl$8.00
We blend homemade peanut butter with bananas, soy milk and flax seed. Then we top it with sliced bananas, crunchy sweet potato maple granola and then a drizzle of our homemade peanut butter
Yoga Bowl$8.00
This amazing bowl has a tropical twist and only has 354 calories It's a guilt-free way to power your day or workout. We blend banana, kiwi, mango, and pineapple with coconut water and guava nectar and then top it with coconut flakes, strawberries and kiwi
Strawberry Banana$8.00
Strawberries, banana, almond milk and a little agave nectar. Add chocolate protein(13g) for an added kick
Power Bowl$8.00
This bowl is loaded with protein and perfect after your workout. Blueberries are high in antioxidants, fiber and vitamin C. We blend banana, vanilla plant protein, oats, blueberries with soy milk. Then top it with granola, pineapple and more blueberries
Super Green Bowl$8.00
This bowl contains Moringa(aka -"vitamin tree"). One tablespoon has the nutritional equivalency of two cups of greens...and much more. Add in fresh kale, spinach, cucumber, apple, almond milk, lemon juice & banana and you have a delicious and healthy bowl
Pitaya Bowl$9.00
Pitaya(aka dragonfruit) is a good source of magnesium and is great for your bones, heart and gut. Topped with pineapple, kiwi and coconut or choose your own favorite toppings
PB Protein$8.00
banana, house-made peanut butter, peanut butter protein, flax, soy milk
Blueberry Mango Bowl$9.00
This bowl is full of antioxidants & fiber. We blend blueberry, mango, banana, coconut water and mango juice and top it with blueberries, mango and granola
Açai (ah-sigh-e) Bowl$8.00
Acai(ah-sigh-e) is packed with antioxidants and has the highest concentration of phytochemicals than any other fruit or vegetable. We top your bowl with banana, strawberries and granola...or choose your own
Location

6 W 4th St

Tulsa OK

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
