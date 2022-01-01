fROOT Bowls
We take smoothies to a new level by blending them extra thick & topped with fresh ingredients.
Your bowl is vegan, dairy free with no added sugar. We will meet any dietary restriction, lifestyle or goal.
It's a complete meal that's packed with nutrients!
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
6 W 4th St • $$
6 W 4th St
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
