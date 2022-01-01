Frosted Cupcakery
We bake and prepare our cupcakes everyday, throughout the day, using the highest quality ingredients and spreading our rich buttercream and cream cheese frosting by hand. We don't take shortcuts. We want you to enjoy our cupcakes as if they were homemade, but without all the work.
Location
4817 E 2nd St
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
