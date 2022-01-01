Frosty Jacks
50's diner with a large Happy Days menu!
ICE CREAM
922 Newton Road • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
922 Newton Road
Pittsfield PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
STATION 61 FAMILY RESTAURANT
Come in and enjoy!
Ribs n' Bones
Cozy atmosphere, local feel & great service! Our menu has waaay more than just ribs: crisp salads, fresh seafood, juicy char-grilled steaks, homemade sauces, burgers, sandwiches, wings! Full bar & huge beer selection. Hope to see you soon:)
Plaza Restaurant
Welcome to the Plaza, serving you traditional Greek and American favorites for over 60 years. Our homemade offerings include freshly prepared soups, daily specials and county-famous pies. Come join us Monday through Saturday (7am to 8pm) for breakfast, lunch, dinner or an afternoon slice of homemade pie — we look forward to feeding you!
Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
Dine-in, Take-out & Delivery!
{$1 convenience charge for all credit card transactions}