Go
Toast

Frosty Jacks

50's diner with a large Happy Days menu!

ICE CREAM

922 Newton Road • $

No reviews yet
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards

Location

922 Newton Road

Pittsfield PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

STATION 61 FAMILY RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ribs n' Bones

No reviews yet

Cozy atmosphere, local feel & great service! Our menu has waaay more than just ribs: crisp salads, fresh seafood, juicy char-grilled steaks, homemade sauces, burgers, sandwiches, wings! Full bar & huge beer selection. Hope to see you soon:)

Plaza Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Plaza, serving you traditional Greek and American favorites for over 60 years. Our homemade offerings include freshly prepared soups, daily specials and county-famous pies. Come join us Monday through Saturday (7am to 8pm) for breakfast, lunch, dinner or an afternoon slice of homemade pie — we look forward to feeding you!

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

No reviews yet

Dine-in, Take-out & Delivery!
{$1 convenience charge for all credit card transactions}

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston