Bulldogger's BBQ

Real Southern BBQ brought to the Midwest!

223 S Main Street

Popular Items

Pop$1.79
Sandstorm$3.99
Vanilla ice cream with your choice of candy mixed in
Side of Fried Pickles$4.50
Hand breaded and crispy fried pickles served with house made ranch
The Forged Burger$10.00
1/4 lb Smashburger with mushrooms and carmelized onions and swiss cheese. Served with Fries.
Side of Corn Nuggets$4.50
Crispy, fried corn nuggets served with house made ranch
Corn Dog$7.00
Regular hot dog, hand dipped in our house made corn dog batter and fried to perfection. Served with fries and a small drink
Side of Chedders$4.50
A pile of Cheese Curds
The Tombstone Burger$11.00
Classic patty melt on house made sourdough bread. Served with fries.
The Frosty Burger$9.00
Classic Smash burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and mustard. Served with fries
The Wild Bill Burger$10.00
1/4 lb Smashburger with BBQ sauce, bacon, onion petals, and cheese. Served with fries
Location

Valentine NE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Peppermill & E.K. Valentine Lounge

A 3rd-generation family restaurant specializing in Nebraska & South Dakota beef. Local beer & full bar complement a menu featuring entree salads, sandwiches, steaks & seafood.

The Corner Pub

Come in and enjoy!

