EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

The Breakfast Through Dinner Coffeehouse

1701 Fatherland St

Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Latte
espresso with steamed milk
12 South
Our signature blend is named after Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. Medium roasted, with a great body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness.
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Royale Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Bagels$3.00
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted and served with cream cheese.
{+ Georgia Grinders natural peanut butter $.50}
1701 Fatherland St

Nashville TN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
