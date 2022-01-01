FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.
125 5th Ave S
Franklin TN
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
