FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

Popular Items

Latte
espresso with steamed milk
Golden Monkey
golden turmeric milk, honey, topped w cinnamon + turmeric root {add espresso $1.50}
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
12 South
Our signature blend is named after Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. Medium roasted, with a great body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness.
Royale Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
The Hummingbird
espresso, steamed milk, house-made pecan syrup, hint of banana, topped w cinnamon and dried pineapple garnish
Location

125 5th Ave S

Franklin TN

Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

