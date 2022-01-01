Go
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

1400 Market St • $$

Avg 2.5 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevos Rolandos$12.00
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs over medium on seasoned black beans, tomatoes, and red potatoes. Served with an avocado wedge, sour cream. and corn tortillas.
{+ kale $2 /+ pork barbacoa $5}
PRB Andouille & Hash$14.00
Porter Road Butcher andouille sausage over roasted purple potatoes and wilted collard greens, sautéed red onions, topped with Sage Derby cheese and fresh blackberries. {+over medium KY Farm Fresh eggs $3}
Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Loaded Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy$13.00
A BAKERY by frothy monkey biscuit served open-faced and topped with house-made gravy featuring chorizo from Porter Road Butcher (Nashville, TN), loaded with peppers, caramelized onions, 2 over medium farm eggs, cheddar cheese.
Turtle Latte
espresso, steamed milk, caramel, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey pecan syrup
Latte
espresso with steamed milk
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Royale Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking

Location

1400 Market St

Chattanooga TN

Sunday5:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday5:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday5:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday5:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday5:30 am - 1:30 am
