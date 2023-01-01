Frozen Filly Cold Concoctions - 79 Marston Rd
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
79 Marston Rd, Leoma TN 38468
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Co-Work Coffee - 717 N Military Ave
No Reviews
717 N Military Ave Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
View restaurant