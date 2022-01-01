Go
Toast

Frozen Rolls Creamery

Fresh, made to order rolled ice cream!
Come in and enjoy!

704 N Lamar Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (358 reviews)

S'mores$7.25
Our idea of campfire dreams. Graham Crackers, Toasted Marshmallows and Chocolate Fudge.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, SOY, GLUTEN
Cookies and Cream$7.25
Oreos and Cream, one of our best selling items.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, GLUTEN, SOY
DF Chocoholic$7.75
If you're a chocolate lover, you'll love this. Made with 100% pure Cocoa, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Monkey Business$7.25
Quit monkeying around and get to business with this hazelnut Nutella & banana favorite.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, NUT, SOY
The Vanilla Bean$8.25
Our unforgettable classic, rare, & rich vanilla taste with real bean from the vanilla pod! Delicate & Fragrant. Simply Delicious.
ALLERGY: DAIRY
Matcha Heaven$7.25
Get your antioxidants for the day with this green tea based ice cream layered with condensed milk.
ALLERGY: DAIRY
Over the Rainbow$7.25
Our signature purple ice cream made with Ube and Fruity Pebbles blended in.
ALLERGY: DAIRY,NUT
Thai-cy Rolls$7.75
Feeling a bit chill? Try our mellow, orange-colored combination of Thai-tea, condensed milk spread, and whipped cream top. Made from real Thai Tea leaves.
ALLERGY: DAIRY
Strawberry Smash$7.25
Fresh strawberries and graham crackers smashed up inside this decadent fruit treat.
Dairy, Soy, Gluten Allergy
ALLERGY: DAIRY,SOY,GLUTEN
Chocoholic$7.25
Don't let the 100% cocoa powder fool you. The sweet, comforting flavor of real cocoa and chocolate chips can make your best days better. Topped with chocolate chips and chocolate syrup.
Dairy, Soy Allergy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

704 N Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
