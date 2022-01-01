Frozpops Creamery and Shakes - 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway - Suite 101
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway - Suite 101, Lafayette LA 70503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Brick and Spoon - Lafayette, LA
No Reviews
3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 2
2.8 • 36
4409 Ambassador Caffery Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant