Fruta

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fruit Cocktail$7.25
Sliced jicama, mango and cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt
Single Scoop Cup$4.25
Mangonada$8.00
Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Esquite$7.75
Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin.
Horchata Agua
Rice blended with sweet cream, cinnamon, vanilla, water and cane sugar.
Esquite$4.75
corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin
Double Scoop Cup$6.00
Agua Preparada
Lime Agua Fresca topped with fresh diced mango, cucumber and Tajin.
Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema$8.75
Sliced strawberries and cream topped with granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins
Bionico$8.50
diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and banana topped with cream, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins
Location

2770 Stony Point Rd.

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
