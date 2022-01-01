Go
Frugals Missoula

Best in the Northwest!

2515 Brooks Street

Popular Items

Frugal Burger Combo$7.75
Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. The Frugal Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$5.75
Our Mushroom Swiss Burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms, & swiss cheese.
Fry Sauce$0.35
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$3.95
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, and pickles.
We are currently out of original chicken.
Cheddar Cheese Curds$3.65
Double Burger Combo$9.55
Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
The Classic Fix$5.75
The Classic fix comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
Frugal Burger$3.95
The Frugal Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
Double Burger$5.75
Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
French Fries$2.15
Location

2515 Brooks Street

Missoula MT

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Paul’s Pancake Parlor

Missoula is amazing. So are you. Let’s meet at Paul’s.

Rumour

A Missoula Destination
Rumour is a gathering place born from a desire to bring back a down to earth neighborhood watering hole with a modern vibe. Expertly crafted cocktails using freshly squeezed fruit, extensive wine bottle and spirits list, and 86 taps includes wine & plenty of local beer. We also offer an equally creative selection of non-alcoholic cocktails. Our food is a small plate, Euro-styled menu. Think Spanish and Pacific NW seafood tins, cheese, and charcuterie.
We’re that place you go to grab a well-deserved drink. It’s that in-between place where you order a small bite or a dessert and a night cap before heading home, or try your luck in our comfortable casino.
Centrally located with plenty of free parking makes us an easy spot to come and go. Part grunge, part glamour with a pinch of groovy…It’s your spot in Missoula.

Sushi Palace - Missoula

Come in and enjoy!

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

Come in and enjoy!

