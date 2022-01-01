Go
Fruit and Salad Co

680 Pittsford Victor Road

Popular Items

Chicken And Rice
Cream of Broccoli
The Sampler$10.95
mixed greens, broccoli, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, olives, croutons
Panko Crusted & Baked$17.95
Clam Chowder (Fridays ONLY)
Side of Fries$4.25
Lentil Burger$12.50
grilled homemade lentil burger with spinach, tomato, provolone, & chipotle aioli on a brioche roll
Battered & Fried$17.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
chicken tenders & romaine tossed in buffalo sauce. Get it Grilled!
Lemon Artichoke
Location

680 Pittsford Victor Road

Pittsford NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
