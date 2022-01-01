Fruitopia Loco Snack

Go
Nice, clean, family friendly atmosphere to enjoy a fresh real fruit smoothie or fruit cup of your choice. We also offer many others snacks like Elote (Mexican corn in a cup), Chamoyada, Mangonadas, Michelada Mix, Chicharrones Preparados, Pepinos Rellenos, Manzanas Preparadas, Tostilocos, and much more.

Popular Items

Chamoyada$6.25
Great refreshing slush with freshly chopped fruits added and topped off with chamoy and fruit seasoning
Md Fruit Cup$6.99
Create your own or allow us to make you a fruit cup with ALWAYS Fresh cut fruit.
Aguas Frescas$4.85
Can't ever go wrong with an Agua Fresca to cool off and quench your thirst.
Sm Fruit Cup$5.75
Create your own or allow us to make you a fruit cup with ALWAYS Fresh cut fruit.
Manzana Preparada$5.00
Granny Smith apple covered in tamarind candy with topped with sour candy and smothered in chamoy sauce and fruit seasoning
Rusa$6.00
Refreshing drink made with fresh squeezed orange juice and Squirt (grapefruit) topped off with fresh fruit and tamarind candy.
Fresas Con Crema (strawberries and creme)$5.75
Strawberries smothered in our signature Fruitopia creme
Malteada de Oreo$6.50
Oreo milk shake, the name says it all.
Lg Fruit Cup$12.75
Create your own or allow us to make you a fruit cup with ALWAYS Fresh cut fruit.
Elote$3.25
Mexican street corn like you've never had

Location

1501 Sam Houston Avenue Suite B

Huntsville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
