Fruitopia Loco Snack
Nice, clean, family friendly atmosphere to enjoy a fresh real fruit smoothie or fruit cup of your choice. We also offer many others snacks like Elote (Mexican corn in a cup), Chamoyada, Mangonadas, Michelada Mix, Chicharrones Preparados, Pepinos Rellenos, Manzanas Preparadas, Tostilocos, and much more.
1501 Sam Houston Avenue Suite B
Location
Huntsville TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
