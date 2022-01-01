Go
Fruta

52 Mission Circle

Popular Items

Smoothie #3
Fresh squeeze orange juice, strawberries, banana and blueberry yogurt
Smoothie #1
Mango Juice, strawberries, banana and mango sorbet
Small Milkshake$8.25
Strawberries N' Cream BOX$7.75
Boxed frozen strawberries with cream topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and waffle cookie
Tostilocos$9.25
Tostitos chips topped with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice
Smoothie #4
Fresh squeeze orange juice, banana, peach yogurt and mango sorbet
Smoothie #2
Pineapple juice, banana, mango sorbet and strawberry sorbet
Medium Milkshake$8.75
Diablito$8.00
Frozen blended tamarind topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick
Tres Marias$8.75
3 scoops of ice cream/sorbet topped with caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, nuts, whipped cream, finished with rainbow sprinkles and 3 cookies served on a waffle bowl
Location

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
