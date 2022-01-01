Fry Bread House

We are a small restaurant serving Tohono O’odham /Native cuisine to travelers in Phoenix, Arizona. Cecelia Miller opened FBH in 1992 for a place that Native American People could dine like we would at home in Indian Country, but in an urban environment.

Tohono O’odham ancestral lands are located throughout central and southern Arizona and into Mexico since Time Immemorial. Our traditional foods are made up of meats, vegetables, legumes, seeds, berries and fruit grown, gathered, hunted and stored in the Desert environment. Cecelia provides a variety of foods that she was raised on and learned growing up. While Fry Bread is not a traditional, sustainable food of the Tohono O’odham, it IS a food that was created out of rations that the U.S. Government provided to Native Peoples while forcing us onto Reservation lands that reduced our ancestral lands to abolish our cultures. Fry Bread was created from those rations and appeals across cultures & are enjoyed by Natives & non-Natives alike.



4545 N 7th Ave