Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine

Come in and enjoy! Fresh homemade southern food with a twist from the Fry Guy!

7601 Airpark rd. Unit B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Special (whiting/trout or catfish, fries and can soda$7.50
1 piece of fish whiting, trout or catfish, fries and can soda
Chicken Box, Fries and can soda$7.75
2 juicy whole wings, fries and can soda
Bang Bang Shrimp (5PC, Fries)$10.00
5 Bang Bang Shrimp With Fries
Party Wings Dinner( 8 Wings 2 Sides)$17.75
8 Fried party wings with 2 sides. Flavor lemon pepper, bbq, gold sauce, old bay, Hot buffalo, Garlic Parmesan,
Chicken Dinner ( 4 Wings, 2 Sides, Bread)$19.75
Chicken Dinner 4 whole wings, 2 sides with bread.
Shrimp Box (5), fries and can soda$9.25
5 juicy deveined shrimp not breaded, fries and can soda
Spicey Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich(Only)$7.50
BIG E Shrimp Box ( 10pc shrimp, Fries)$14.25
10 large juicy deveined shrimp with fries. Not breaded
Chicken & Fish Dinner ( 3 Wings, 2pc Fish, 2 Sides, Bread)$20.75
Dinner comes with 3 whole wings, 2 piece of fish whiting, or catfish 2 sides and bread.
Fish Dinner (3pc fish whiting or 2 Catfish(UP CHARGE FOR CATFISH) 2 Sides, Bread)$14.99
Fish Whiting Dinner comes with 2 fish, with 2 sides and bread
$5.00 UPCHARGE FOR CATFISH (2)
Location

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
