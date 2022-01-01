Go
Fry the Coop

"come get your happiness"

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

1529 W Chicago Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (2538 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
Coop Sauce$1.49
2 oz.
Kid's Plate$10.49
2 Jumbo Tenders with House Fries
House Fries$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
Seasoned Fries$4.49
Seasoned House Fries
Chicken and Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
5 Tenders$16.99
(5) Tenders served with Pickles & a choice of Sauce
3 Tenders$12.49
(3) Tenders served with Pickles & a choice of Sauce
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Brioche Bun
Ranch Sauce$0.79
2 oz.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1529 W Chicago Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:40 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
