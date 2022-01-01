Go
Fry the Coop

"come get your happiness"

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

580 N Milwaukee • $$

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Chicken & Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
Kid's Plate$7.49
(2) Jumbo Tenders with House Fries
Coop Sauce$1.29
2 oz.
House Fries$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
Seasoned Fries$2.99
Seasoned House Fries
3 Tenders$9.99
(3) Tenders served with Pickles & a choice of Sauce
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
5 Tenders$14.99
(5) Tenders served with Pickles & a choice of Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

580 N Milwaukee

Prospect Heights IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

