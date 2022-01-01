Go
Toast

Fry the Coop

"come get your happiness"

16703 Harlem Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
5 Tenders$14.99
(5) Tenders served with Pickles & a choice of Sauce
Kid's Plate$7.49
(2) Jumbo Tenders with House Fries
Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
3 Tenders$9.99
(3) Tenders served with Pickles & a choice of Sauce
Mac & Cheese$4.49
Housemade Mac & Cheese
Seasoned Fries$2.99
Seasoned House Fries
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
House Fries$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
See full menu

Location

16703 Harlem Ave

Tinley Park IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park

No reviews yet

Voted Chicago's #1 Deep Dish Pizza!
Chicago Best, Chicago Tribune and WGN

Avocado Theory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Like us on Facebook "Agave Tacos" show it to us before ordering on your next visit and get a Free Medium Guacamole.

The Exclusive Pour

No reviews yet

Bourbon & Wine Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston