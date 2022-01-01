Go
Dessert & Ice Cream

Frydae

743 10th St

Marion, IA 52302

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
Crispy chicken, monteray-jack cheese sauce, mozzarella/provolone shredded cheese, crispy bacon, GOOD ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Mac$9.99
Crispy chicken, colby-jack cheese, creamy cheddar-American mac & cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle, cilantro
Nashville Hot Chicken$9.99
Crispy chicken, colby-jack, Nashville hot sauce, honey drizzle, GOOD pickles, angel hair slaw, GOOD ranch
BBQ Pork Pepper-Jack Mac$9.99
Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, white pepper-jack mac & cheese, and colby-jack cheese.
Medium Scoop$4.49
Jalapeno Bacon Mac$8.99
Creamy cheddar-american mac & cheese, colby-jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos
Uptown Bacon Cheese$8.99
bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, sour cream, chives, GOOD ranch
BBQ Pork$9.99
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, purple onion, sour cream, jalapeno, green onions, lime wedge
Plain Cheese$5.99
Dirt Cup
Vanilla and chocolate ice cream, Oreos, chocolate whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and sour gummy worms.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

743 10th St, Marion IA 52302

