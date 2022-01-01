Fryer's Roadside
Fryer's Roadside bring the family!
-12830 new hampshire ave
Popular Items
Location
-12830 new hampshire ave
Colesville MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Don Ramon Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Nova Europa Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
The Munch Mobile at The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring
Come in and enjoy!
Milk & Cheese - College Park, GA
Come in and enjoy!