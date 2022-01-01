Go
Fryes Leap General Store and Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

6 Sunset Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLAT$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough bread served with french fries or cole slaw
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Boneless chicken tenders with choice of your favorite wing sauce
Backwoods Burger$15.50
Certified Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, blueberry BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche roll served with fries or cole slaw
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, ranch or bleu cheese dressing, flour wrap, served with french fries or cole slaw
Pretzels$7.50
Three soft pretzel sticks, deli beer mustard
Steak Bomb$14.00
Shaved steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese, sub roll, served with french fries or cole slaw
Mudslide$9.00
Tito's, Irish Cream, Coffee Liquor, Ice cream
Small Cheese$10.00
1.50 per topping
bacon, diced grilled chicken, ham, pepperoni, sausage, bleu cheese crumbles, feta cheese, extra cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, banana peppers, black olives, broccoli, caramelized onions, green peppers, jalapeno peppers, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pineapple, red onions, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, pesto drizzle, buffalo drizzle, BBQ drizzle.
KETCHUP PKT
Large Cheese$16.00
3.00 per topping
Location

Frye Island ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

