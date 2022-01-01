Go
Toast

Frying Pan Brooklyn

From the team at Frying Pan in Chelsea, Manhattan, we are serving up cocktails, brews, lobster rolls and more at this Industry City outpost.

51 35th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Tots$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
Hot Buttered Pretzel$9.00
sigmund's original soft pretzel (5oz), bavarian biercheese, german style whole grain mustard
Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets,
lightly tossed thai chili sauce
'Tater Tot-chos$10.00
crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro
Fish Tacos$16.00
oven roasted cod, crema mexicana, avocado mousse, crunchy chili lime slaw, cilantro, corn tortilla (3 tacos)
Hearty Grilled Cheese$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$18.00
house braised short rib au jus, melted gruyère & aged cheddar, granny smith apple, caramelized onions, toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
Baked Wings$14.00
Baked seasoned chicken wings x 7
crunchy veg,
onside: mike's hot honey butter dipping sauce, house blue
Spiced Shrimp Bánh mì$15.00
Roasted spiced shrimp marinated in garlic and lemongrass, pickled pepper, carrots & cucumber, cayenne mayo, toasted ciabatta roll, side of cape cod kettle chips
Short Rib Tacos$16.00
house braised beef short ribs, demi-glace, avocado mousse, crunchy chili lime slaw, cilantro, corn tortilla (3 tacos)
See full menu

Location

51 35th Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avocaderia BK

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

No reviews yet

We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que, using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer delivery and up service on a first come first served until we sell out.

HOMETOWN CATERING

No reviews yet

We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer catering pick ups Tuesday through Sunday. All orders must be placed 2 days in advance. You can email catering@hometownbbq.com if you need guidance with your order.

Yaso - IC

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston