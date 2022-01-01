Go
Toast

Fry's Spring Station

We are back and excited to serve you!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2115 Jefferson Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (923 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita (v, gfa)$12.00
Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Fry's Meal Deal$39.00
Choice of Wings (8) OR Station House Salad, 2 Fry’s Pies and Dutchies.
* Don’t forget to check out the Beer and Wine Selection!
Victory Garden (v, gfa)$14.00
Olives, Mushroom, Broccoli Rabe, Tomato, Red Onion, House Cheese Blend
Pepperoni (gfa)$14.00
Funghitown (gfa, v)$15.00
Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, White Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula
CYO - Create Your Own$12.00
All of our Pies are 12" (6 slices)
Wings$13.00
Half-Dozen Jumbo Chicken Wings, Slow-Cooked then Crispy Fried and tossed in choice of Angry Grandma Sesame Chili (Toasted Chili, Radish, Scallion, Cilantro) or Sweet 'N Tangy (Maple BBQ Sauce, Scallion)
North of the Border (gfa)$15.00
Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce
Piggie Smalls (gfa)$15.00
Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend
Burger Smashie$12.00
1/4 Lb Chuck Brisket Blend, White American, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Cherry Pepper Mayo, Potato Roll, Tots
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2115 Jefferson Park Ave

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trinity On The Corner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roots Natural Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Asado Wing and Taco Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corner Juice

No reviews yet

Founded by UVA Alumni, Corner Juice promotes healthy living with nutrient- dense raw juices, sandwiches, smoothies, bowls, toasts and coffee!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston