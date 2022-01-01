FSC - Test Kitchen (Live)
Beef's Corporate Test Lab
5660 W Cypress St
Location
5660 W Cypress St
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Lettuce Eat
Come in and enjoy!
Blind Tiger Cafe - Westshore Plaza Mall
Come in and enjoy!
Whiskey Cake
Come in and enjoy!
Lolis Mexican Cravings
Known for our authentic Mexican food, we provide the best tacos, sopes, bowls, and tamales in the Tampa Bay area. Voted best tacos in Tampa Bay 5 years running and best tamales in Florida by Yelp.