Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Ft Mitchell
/
Ft Mitchell
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Ft Mitchell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Nashville Hot
564 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs
No reviews yet
Hot Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
More about Nashville Hot
Taste of Belgium
2833 Dixie Highway, Crestview Hills
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Browse other tasty dishes in Ft Mitchell
Waffles
More near Ft Mitchell to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(120 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston