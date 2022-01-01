Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Ft Mitchell

Go
Ft Mitchell restaurants
Toast

Ft Mitchell restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok - Fort Mitchell

317 Buttermilk Pike, Fort Mitchell

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Tenders & FF$9.00
More about Oriental Wok - Fort Mitchell
Nashville Hot image

 

Nashville Hot - Buttermilk Pike

564 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Extra Chicken Tender$1.65
More about Nashville Hot - Buttermilk Pike

Browse other tasty dishes in Ft Mitchell

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Map

More near Ft Mitchell to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston