Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Teriyaki chicken in
Ft Mitchell
/
Ft Mitchell
/
Teriyaki Chicken
Ft Mitchell restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Oriental Wok - Fort Mitchell
317 Buttermilk Pike, Fort Mitchell
Avg 4.6
(1540 reviews)
L Teriyaki Chicken
$13.50
More about Oriental Wok - Fort Mitchell
Miyako sushi & Steak house - 2511 Ritchie Avenue
2511 Ritchie Avenue, Crescent Springs
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki
$18.50
More about Miyako sushi & Steak house - 2511 Ritchie Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Ft Mitchell
Crab Rangoon
Fried Rice
Shrimp Rolls
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Teriyaki
Rangoon
Salmon
More near Ft Mitchell to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.7
(36 restaurants)
Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 3.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(163 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(249 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(528 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston