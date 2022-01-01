From the Hearth Cafe
A Fast-casual dining experience with great food, superb service, and unbeatable prices! Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner - Coffee - Smoothies - And More!
SANDWICHES
1292 College View Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1292 College View Dr
Redding CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.
Kahunas Mongolian BBQ and Sushi
Full bar
Full American style Mongolian bbq and sushi over 20 sauces to choose from to create the perfect bowl.
Wilda's Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Charlew's Tap House
Pizza. Pasta. Grill. Shasta County's local spot for homemade food and your favorite beers on demand. Follow us on Instagram @CharlewsTapHouse