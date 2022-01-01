Go
Toast

From the Hearth Cafe

A Fast-casual dining experience with great food, superb service, and unbeatable prices! Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner - Coffee - Smoothies - And More!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

638 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2261 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$7.89
Choose your cheese! Served on sourdough
To-Go Coffee
Fountain Drink/Iced Tea$2.59

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

638 Washington St

Red Bluff CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

