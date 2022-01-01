From the Hearth Cafe
A Fast-casual dining experience with great food, superb service, and unbeatable prices! Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner - Coffee - Smoothies - And More!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
638 Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
638 Washington St
Red Bluff CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ramon's Grille
Wild West Tex Mex
Lake California Cafe & Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Charlew's Tap House
Pizza. Pasta. Grill. Shasta County's local spot for homemade food and your favorite beers on demand. Follow us on Instagram @CharlewsTapHouse
Shasta Pizza Co.
Come in and enjoy!