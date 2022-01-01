Go
Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria

"Park City's Choice Pizzeria and Neighborhood Bistro" featuring incredible wood-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta and entrees. Serving Lunch and dinner with a full bar, outstanding wine list and draught beer. Come check out Park City's best pizza and most affordable restaurant. Plenty of free parking and gorgeous outdoor dining in the Prospector area. Great for families. Ask about daily lunch and dinner specials.

2001 Sidewinder Dr

Popular Items

Fuego Antipasto$15.00
Selection of local cheeses, Italian meats, ciabatta Selection of local cheeses, Italian meats, ciabatta
Meatball Fagioli Soup$9.50
House made meatballs in a great pasta fagioli soup
12" BBQ Chicken$16.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, chicken and cilantro
Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs$7.00
marinara, Parmesan and homemade meatballs
12" Hula Pie$16.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, sliced ham and fresh pineapple
Side Of White Sauce$3.00
Spinach and Arugula Salad$10.50
Candied walnuts, crumbled Feta cheese, pancetta and pears in a raspberry vinaigrette
16" BBQ Chicken$19.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, chicken and cilantro
Gorgonzola Linguini$18.00
Gorgonzola cheese simmered with portabella mushrooms, red onions, garlic, topped with pears
Location

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
