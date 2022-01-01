Fuel - OTR
Fuel is a new concept brought to you by the team behind Cincinnati’s Taste of Belgium restaurants. Our goal is to provide meals for healthy lifestyles that are nutritionally inspired. We start with a plant-based foundation of grains and lettuces, add lean proteins, and then top it all off with chef-made sauces and toppings. In the end, we’ve created a choose-your-own-adventure bowl concept like you’ve never experienced… Delicious food to Fuel an active lifestyle.
1135 Vine Street
Popular Items
Location
1135 Vine Street
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
