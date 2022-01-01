Go
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

427 Reviews

$$

101 S Chadbourne St

San Angelo, TX 76903

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

!Beans w/Cheese and Tortillas$3.75
Refried beans w/ cheese. Served with your choice of Tortillas.
!Large Chips$4.50
Large Bag of Tortilla Chips
!Mini Sopapillas$2.49
Mini Puffed Pastries, topped with Powdered Sugar, and Cinnamon, served with Honey
!Large Chicken Calavasa$12.75
Made with 2 Chicken Breasts, Onions, Tomatoes, and Zucchini
!Child's Chicken Strips$7.50
Three pieces of Tender Chicken Strips served with Fries or Baked Potato and your choice of Salad or Cole slaw.
!Small Chile con Queso$4.75
Melted Cheese Dip
!Ranch 2oz$1.00
Ranch Dressing
!Downtowner$13.75
Two Chicken Breasts topped with Chile con Queso, served with Beans, Rice, choice of Tortillas and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
!Skinny Enchiladas$9.95
Two Chicken Enchiladas topped with Spanish sauce, served with Whole Beans, Rice, and choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
ONLY 5 GRAMS of FAT!
!Taco Salad$10.50
Beef Taco Meat or Shredded chicken; served in a Corn Tortilla Taco bowl holding a bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado slices, Shredded Cheese & your favorite Dressing.

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo TX 76903

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Angry Cactus

No reviews yet

West Texas Bar and Grill

Plateau Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Craft Beer and great Texas BBQ. What more do we even need to say? Come see us at 214 S. Chadbourne Fridays through Sundays.

Southern Smoke

No reviews yet

REAL TEXAN, REAL GOOD

WTXBTH

No reviews yet

WTXBTH is proud to be San Angelo’s first-ever Teahouse that specializes in Boba drinks & House-Made food such as Rice Bowls, Asian-Style Waffles, premium drinks and so much more! We stand behind the principles of happiness, equality, inclusiveness, and being rooted in our Asian culture.
We offer free amenities such as arcades, board games, unlimited printing for students, and an array of other free services. We want to be a part of your success!
Our Tapioca Pearls are house-made fresh every single day!
Others can try and imitate us, but they can never imitate the passion, love, and soul that we put into everything we do. We are authentic and genuine. We are passing on generations of recipes that our ancestors created in Vietnam decades ago. Like we said earlier, welcome to the family!

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

orange star4.7 • 427 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston